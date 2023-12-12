Silverarc Capital Management LLC Sells 80,486 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,486 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $806,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $22,166,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 403,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.89. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

