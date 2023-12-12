Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Core & Main comprises approximately 0.8% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNM. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 335.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNM stock opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $673,507,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $546,645.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $673,507,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,730,094 shares of company stock worth $2,105,320,185. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

