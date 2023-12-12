499,544 Shares in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Acquired by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 499,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 66,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Rezolute by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,273 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RZLT. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Rezolute Trading Down 1.2 %

Rezolute stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rezolute Profile

(Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.