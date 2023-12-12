Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,333 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pliant Therapeutics worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLRX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 19.50 and a quick ratio of 19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

PLRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

