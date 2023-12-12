Silverarc Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,124 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 90,998 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 61.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 276,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 361.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 510,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 399.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 481,735 shares during the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Cue Biopharma Stock Down 6.8 %

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,358.43% and a negative return on equity of 99.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

