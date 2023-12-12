Silverarc Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

