Silverarc Capital Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 265.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVGN stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. Evogene Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.44.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 62.26% and a negative net margin of 354.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.85 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Evogene to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

