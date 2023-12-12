Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Stock Position Trimmed by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC cut its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,717 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Immatics were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Immatics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,037,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Immatics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,536,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Immatics by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,138,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,355,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Immatics stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $708.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74. Immatics has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.05 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 113.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.27%. Research analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

