Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 4,938 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Hologic by 595.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HOLX opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.14.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

