Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 3,945 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Hasbro makes up about 1.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,945,000 after acquiring an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Hasbro by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,766 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after acquiring an additional 156,888 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.66 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 10.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $71.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

