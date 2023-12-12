Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned about 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth about $51,983,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter worth about $40,975,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 165,373 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

NYSE MSA opened at $169.24 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.57 and a 1-year high of $185.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.54 and a 200-day moving average of $165.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 203.91 and a beta of 1.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.51%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

