FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,155,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,004,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,917 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,037,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after acquiring an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $271.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $162.61 and a 1-year high of $273.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

