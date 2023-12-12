Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $5.02 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 0.10% of H&R Block worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 19.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,837,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $58,073,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,044,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,316 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HRB opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

