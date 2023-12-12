Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 5,800 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after buying an additional 618,166 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,725 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,006,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $67.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.61. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.