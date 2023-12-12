Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 3,840 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

