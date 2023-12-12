Rodgers Brothers Inc. Invests $3.69 Million in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FBIN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $994,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBIN. Barclays cut their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

