Rodgers Brothers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.6% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $111.00 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.78.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRI. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.21.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

