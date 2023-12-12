Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys 19,798 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the quarter. Veracyte accounts for approximately 1.8% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 92,979.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $898,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,221,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 74.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 978,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 121.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 380.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 530,310 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $90.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

