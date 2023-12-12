Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 222.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT stock opened at $87.71 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $3,940,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,974,763.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.09.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

