Softbank Group CORP. Lowers Holdings in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX)

Softbank Group CORP. lowered its position in EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,034,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,683,387 shares during the quarter. EQRx accounts for about 0.3% of Softbank Group CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Softbank Group CORP.’s holdings in EQRx were worth $29,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EQRx by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EQRx by 804.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of EQRx by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of EQRx by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

EQRX stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.48. EQRx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

