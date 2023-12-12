ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,420,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the quarter. ImmunoGen makes up 8.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $26,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ImmunoGen

In other news, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $113,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,831.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristine Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 894,819 shares of company stock valued at $14,000,760. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $29.93.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

