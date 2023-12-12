MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) is Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 89.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,250 shares during the period. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics makes up about 3.2% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 8,142,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,247,000 after buying an additional 1,249,999 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,640,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,400,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.40.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen acquired 67,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $3,887,098.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

