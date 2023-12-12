Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by Silverarc Capital Management LLC

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,405 shares during the period. Viking Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $270,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 57.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 42.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

