Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Shares Bought by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 362.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Arcosa by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

ACA opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

