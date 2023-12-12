125,000 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,164,873,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $988,417,000 after buying an additional 3,443,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $68.92 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

