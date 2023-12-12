226,000 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Purchased by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 226,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.25% of Avient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 178,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Avient by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avient by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 416,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after buying an additional 44,843 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Avient by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,185,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,501,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avient

In related news, CEO Robert M. Patterson purchased 24,304 shares of Avient stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $27.73 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Avient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

View Our Latest Report on AVNT

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.