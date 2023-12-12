Scholtz & Company LLC Has $5 Million Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,369 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 3.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,074,000 after buying an additional 530,757 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,989,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,398,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after buying an additional 67,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 236.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,283,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after buying an additional 1,604,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 2,267.5% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,123,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,469,000 after buying an additional 2,033,467 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

Shares of SH stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.12.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

