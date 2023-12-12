Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $189.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zoetis

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,572,459 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.