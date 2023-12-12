Scholtz & Company LLC Invests $214,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $104.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.76.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

