DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is SC US Ttgp LTD.’s 2nd Largest Position

SC US Ttgp LTD. trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,925,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,040 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 25.1% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 8.88% of DoorDash worth $2,668,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in DoorDash by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,244,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,232,000 after purchasing an additional 589,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,616,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,982,000 after buying an additional 1,558,352 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after buying an additional 2,527,951 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DASH. Mizuho raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.81.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $103.98.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $561,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,288 shares in the company, valued at $36,380,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $10,471,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $561,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,380,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 588,200 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,289. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

