Scholtz & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Scholtz & Company LLC cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 1.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 15.0% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in ServiceNow by 14.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,357,000 after acquiring an additional 54,081 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its position in ServiceNow by 108.1% in the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 26.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 533,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $705.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $613.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $144.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $708.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

