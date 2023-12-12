Scge Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Scge Management L.P. lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 718,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,460 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises approximately 1.2% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Okta were worth $49,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Okta by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $272,438.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,290.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,542 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,505. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

