Scge Management L.P. Has $548.23 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,486,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,491 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for 12.9% of Scge Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Scge Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $548,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of -80.04 and a beta of 2.23. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore lifted their target price on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.11.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

