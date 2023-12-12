Sora Investors LLC Makes New $4.40 Million Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. Globant accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Globant by 2.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,715,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,117,000. Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $10,151,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 26.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $227.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.25. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.21.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

