Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Position Lifted by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Rivian Automotive makes up about 2.9% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,499,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,679,000 after buying an additional 1,908,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 27.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,690,703 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $61,487,000 after acquiring an additional 797,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 66.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 165,679 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 66,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

RIVN stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,352.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.48.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

