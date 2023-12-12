Sora Investors LLC Purchases Shares of 85,000 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000. Ambarella accounts for about 3.1% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Ambarella as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Ambarella by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.59.

AMBA stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $65.95.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $45,508.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,172.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,282. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

