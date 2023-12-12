Sora Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,000. Universal Display makes up 3.5% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OLED opened at $178.77 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average of $153.08.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

