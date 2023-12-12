Sora Investors LLC Sells 155,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sora Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 66.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 155,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 4.2% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.4 %

QCOM opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.84%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,061 shares of company stock worth $5,668,768 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

