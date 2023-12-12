The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Position Increased by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Western Union comprises 4.6% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $10,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 343.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.