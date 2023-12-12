EQB’s (EQB) “Outperform Market Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform market weight rating on shares of EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$102.00 to C$101.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$98.63.

EQB stock opened at C$81.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.72. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$53.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

