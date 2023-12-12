RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

RingCentral Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.80.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

