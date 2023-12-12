XYO Achieves Market Cap of $76.81 Million (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,974.25 or 1.00100841 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011224 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009776 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003621 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.0057986 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,448,121.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

