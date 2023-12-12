Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.000-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.1 billion-$43.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.2 billion.

BBY stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. StockNews.com began coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Best Buy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.53.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,641 shares of company stock valued at $16,955,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Best Buy by 32.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 1,217,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,081,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,155.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,536 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,584,000 after buying an additional 970,559 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

