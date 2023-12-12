Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.910-1.970 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered Autodesk from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.85.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.16. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,465. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,623,556 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,795,073,000 after acquiring an additional 235,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,993,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,485,000 after buying an additional 66,959 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $426,374,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

