Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31.57 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $820.52 billion and approximately $31.57 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $41,931.97 on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.61 or 0.00557113 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00116835 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00019844 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,567,800 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
