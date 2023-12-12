Conflux Reaches Market Capitalization of $634.62 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $634.62 million and approximately $43.37 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,931.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00174029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $233.61 or 0.00557113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00408600 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00048807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00116835 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,053,624 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,550,979,158.2771 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17707282 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $46,534,143.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

