dForce USD Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.61 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.61 million and $1,336.47 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002365 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00174029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00015050 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008959 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000434 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,872,417 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01746242 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $412.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

