SC US Ttgp LTD. Has $67.83 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SC US Ttgp LTD. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,406 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 0.6% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SC US Ttgp LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $67,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares in the company, valued at $101,569,086.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 588,555 shares of company stock worth $79,164,773 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

