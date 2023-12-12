SC US Ttgp LTD. Sells 11,812,252 Shares of Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)

SC US Ttgp LTD. lessened its position in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,812,252 shares during the quarter. Bird Global comprises about 0.0% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 3.83% of Bird Global worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bird Global in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bird Global by 289.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bird Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 338,299 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bird Global by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 31,976 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Ivan Bitove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Stock Performance

Bird Global Company Profile

Shares of Bird Global stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Bird Global Inc has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $8.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

