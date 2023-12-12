Sandler Capital Management Buys 18,692 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 3.0% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sandler Capital Management owned about 0.18% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $37,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6,674.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 773.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

LYV stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.74.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

